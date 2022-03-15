MASQ Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $114,030.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

