Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Critical Contrast

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Matador Resources and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 35.18% 27.66% 12.79% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 3.62 $584.97 million $4.91 10.38 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $52.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

