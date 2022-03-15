MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. 1,547,981 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75.

