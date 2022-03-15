MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

NYSE DE traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,356. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.82. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

