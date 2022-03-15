MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,947,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MSMY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,907,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,859. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
MC Endeavors Company Profile
