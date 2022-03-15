McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

