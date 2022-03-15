Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

