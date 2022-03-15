Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Andrea B. Thomas Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $23,402,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $16,750,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

