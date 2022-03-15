Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $13.39 on Monday. Meituan has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

About Meituan (Get Rating)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

