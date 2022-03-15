Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

