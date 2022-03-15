Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,289.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,498.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,070.12 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

