MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.81 during midday trading on Monday. 245,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,333. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.