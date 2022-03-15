M&G plc (MNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MNG opened at GBX 227.30 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.31).

MNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.82) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.08) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.08).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

