Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.