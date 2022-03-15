Millennium Management LLC Acquires 47,191 Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHPA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

