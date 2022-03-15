Millennium Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,365 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

