Millennium Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

