Millennium Management LLC Sells 147,151 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

