Millennium Management LLC Sells 65,593 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

