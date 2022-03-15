Millennium Management LLC Sells 684,542 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ReneSola worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.