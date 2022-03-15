MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and traded as low as $39.11. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 417 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

