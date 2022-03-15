MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

INKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,923. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06.

