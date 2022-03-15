MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $569.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.61 or 0.06560713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00268480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.40 or 0.00735568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00468047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00360431 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

