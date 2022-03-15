Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,974 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

