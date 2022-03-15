Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 3,341 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 85.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

