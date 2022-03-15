Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

