Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.