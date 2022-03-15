Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,731 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

