Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.