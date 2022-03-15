Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 12,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61.

