Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

