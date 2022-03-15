Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $17,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

MIR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

