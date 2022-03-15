Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MNTV opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.