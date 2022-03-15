Monero Classic (XMC) Tops One Day Volume of $24,064.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $24,064.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00463729 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

