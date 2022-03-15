MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.14 Million

Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $265.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.30 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.48. 38,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,278. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

