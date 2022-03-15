MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.78. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock valued at $79,714,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

