Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 803.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.