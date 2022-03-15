Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.