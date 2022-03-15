More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (MORE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $61,340.40 and $72.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

