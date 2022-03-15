Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($405.98).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.66) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($373.21).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.61. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 952.93 ($12.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.51). The company has a market capitalization of £579.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

