Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vontier were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

