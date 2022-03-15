Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.95. 62,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,762. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $218.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

