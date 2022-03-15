Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.83 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 242,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.