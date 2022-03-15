M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,141,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

MTB opened at $175.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.