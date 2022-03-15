Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE MYE opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

