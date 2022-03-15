Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.77. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 119,932 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

