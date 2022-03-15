National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,044.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.52) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,123.20 ($14.61). The company had a trading volume of 4,547,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a market cap of £40.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,085.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,147.40 ($14.92).

In other news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($25,502.55). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,880 shares of company stock worth $2,006,534.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

