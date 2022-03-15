Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $636.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

