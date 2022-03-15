Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.