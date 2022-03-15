Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $774.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

