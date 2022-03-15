Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday. lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.63. The stock has a market cap of C$599.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$13.77 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.